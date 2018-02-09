KENS
Team USA shows what it was like to walk in the opening ceremony

Check out photos from the 2018 Winter Games Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea.

TEGNA 1:05 PM. CST February 09, 2018

The PyeongChang opening ceremony officially kicked off the 2018 Winter Games on Friday while many people back in the U.S. were just getting their day started. 

NBC will air the opening ceremony during its Friday primetime coverage starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. 

Most of Team USA's record-breaking delegation were on hand to soak in all the excitement and shared on social media what the festivities looked like from the athletes' perspective.  

Mac Bohonnon: 

Aaron Tran

Lowell Bailey

Hilary Knight

Nick Cunningham

Megan Duggan

Steven Langton

Because the opening ceremony typically requires athletes to stand for several hours, some choose to skip the event to rest up for their competitions.  

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor shared a picture from her watch party, while wearing the full Team USA opening ceremony gear:

Speed skater Erin Jackson shared that she didn't go to the opening ceremony because she's recovering from an illness. 

Speed skater Shani Davis also did not to walk in the opening ceremony after expressing his frustration over Team USA using a coin toss to decide whether he or Erin Hamlin would be the team's flag bearer. 

Lindsey Vonn

