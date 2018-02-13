Swiss skier dangles from escalator, invents new Olympic event

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Swiss skier Fabian Bösch isn't due to compete in PyeongChang until Sunday at the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle event, but that isn't stopping him from going for the gold medal in wacky stunts.
The 2015 world champion posted a video of himself on Instagram taking a unique approach to using an escalator. He dangles one-handed from the side of the escalator before climbing up to the next floor.
"After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how these things work? Am I doing it right?," he wrote.
American skier Lindsay Vonn agreed this could be a new Olympic sport.
I 100% want to find this guy and this escalator and try to do this! I think I could get on the podium! https://t.co/eC6OHH4yVO— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 13, 2018
This isn't the first time Bösch has used his imagination in PyeongChang. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself "bobsledding" with fellow skier Jean Pedro Fürrer using a pallet truck.
Looks like two new sports will be debuting at the Winter Olympics in 2022.
