Shaun White favored to win 3rd gold in men's halfpipe

The formerly nicknamed 'Flying Tomato' returns to PyeongChang to prove why he's still one of the biggest names in snowboarding.

Associated Press , TEGNA 7:57 PM. CST February 13, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - The favorite in the men's halfpipe is Shaun White.

The bookmakers at BetDSI Sportsbook have made White a better than even-money favorite to win his third gold medal. The American is listed at minus-125, meaning bettors would have to wager $125 to win $100 on a White victory.

He is followed by Australia's Scotty James, at 3-1 ($100 to win $300), and Japan's Ayumu Hirano, at 7-2 ($100 to win $350).

Hirano is coming off a Winter X Games title in which he became the first man to repeat 1440-degree flips on the halfpipe. White skipped the X Games, but scored a 100 on a run in an Olympic qualifier last month. James has been among the most technically perfect riders this season and finished a close second to Hirano and White at those earlier events.

