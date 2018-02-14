KENS
Close

Shaun White faces backlash after dragging, stepping on U.S. flag during celebration

All the Olympics headlines from Feb. 12.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:57 PM. CST February 14, 2018

Fans on social media were excited about Shaun White's gold medal win on social media... they just wanted him to pick up the American flag.

White had just won the men's halfpipe on his final run. He put together an incredible run that will go down in history as one of the greatest moments of his career.

Someone handed him the flag, and he held it up and waved it around. But when he was done celebrating, he started dragging it around. He even stepped on it at one point.

The internet was quick to congratulate White, but asked him for a little better etiquette.

WATCH: Shaun White celebrates Olympic gold medal

Others clapped back, defending White since it was one of the biggest moments of his life. White may not have realized what he was doing. He was especially emotional after winning gold.

© 2018 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories