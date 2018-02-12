Chloe Kim's dad stole America's heart with his homemade sign

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to her first run score during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2018 Getty Images)

Chloe Kim even surprised herself.

The 17-year-old snowboarding sensation scored an astounding 93.75 on her first of three gold medal runs in the women's halfpipe on Monday.

The score put her in first place, more than eight points ahead of second place. She went on to win the gold medal with a score of 98.25.

Chloe Kim has thrown down the HAMMER with her first run. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/r6UJ7df38X — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Kim continues to reach an impressive amplitude on her jumps, something that separates her from the rest of the competition.

Kim's dad, Jong Jin Kim, was at the bottom of the pipe with his homemade (but laminated) poster that read "Go Chloe" with a heart on it.

Chloe Kim’s dad is the cutest human ever with his laminated poster #Olympics pic.twitter.com/A41ORv1ewc — Morgan Gunnels (@mogunnss) February 13, 2018

I mean seriously how great is Chloe Kim’s dad’s sign. He may be my favorite person pic.twitter.com/q5zQ7m2HAL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 13, 2018

The sight of Chloe Kim’s Dad holding a homemade “Go Chloe!” sign is just too much for me to handle. pic.twitter.com/iqdGK4PXMY — Rachel Brooker (@rachiesue13) February 13, 2018

Her dad has always been her biggest fan. He taught her to snowboard when she was four and quit his job as an engineer to support her Olympic dreams.

There was even a Super Bowl commercial detailing their story.

