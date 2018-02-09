Results: First gold medal of Olympics awarded in PyeongChang

Athletes compete during the Ladies Cross Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 10, 2018. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.

Bjoergen captured her 11th career medal Saturday, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.

Kalla won the race by more than seven seconds, breaking away from the pack in the final 2 kilometers to avenge her loss to Bjoergen in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Jessica Diggins finished fifth, failing to become the first American woman to earn a medal in cross-country skiing.

Krista Parmakowski of Finland finished third.

