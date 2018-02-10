Olympics Feb 10: USA wins first gold medal, advances in team figure skating

Team USA has earned its first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, thanks to teen snowboarder Red Gerard.
Saturday also brought good news to several other American athletes in figure skating and short-track.
Here's the Olympic action you might have missed on Saturday:
Snowboarder Red Gerard wins USA's first gold medal
Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympics in men's slopestyle snowboarding.
The 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado defeated Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris after putting up a score of 87.16 in his third run.
Gerard is the second straight American to win slopestyle snowboarding, which made its Olympic debut four years ago.
USA advances to final events of team figure skating
American figure skaters have made it to the next round of the team event. The top five highest-scoring teams from the short programs advanced to the free program round.
On Saturday night, the sister-brother team of Maia and Alex Shibutani, known as the "Shib Sibs," ended up in second place in the ice dance - short dance, adding nine points to the Team USA's overall score.
In her Olympic debut, 20-year-old Bradie Tennell placed fifth in the ladies single skating short program, adding six points to the team's score.
The team event wraps up Sunday night, followed by the first medal ceremony of the 2018 Olympic figure skating competition.
Korean speed skater wins host country's first gold medal
Lim Hyo-jun won South Korea's first gold medal in men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the crowd at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Lim surged past Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and finished about two blade lengths ahead in an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 10.485 seconds. Knegt settled for the silver medal, while the bronze went to Semen Elistratov, who became Russia's first medalist of the games.
USA's Maame Biney smiling after advancing in the 500m short-track
American teenager Maame Biney advanced safely through to the quarterfinals of the short track 500 meters, and she lit up when talking about her first Olympic experience.
“I don’t know why I smile so much,” Biney told USA TODAY Sports in a recent interview. “I guess it's always been my thing. Whenever I am sad I always go make myself smile again. I don't like feeling sad. It's not a fun feeling.”
Biney was born in Ghana and moved to the U.S. as a 5-year-old. She was the first African-American woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team.
Historic combined Korean hockey team loses first game
The Korean women's hockey team, the first in Olympic history to combine players from North and South, was defeated 8-0 by Switzerland on Saturday in its debut game. But the moment was too important to be overshadowed by a loss.
"I think a unified one is stronger than two divided ones ... If North and South Korea will send unified teams on sports and all other sectors, we'll have good results," North Korean player Jong Su Hyon said after the game.
Contributing: Associated Press, USA Today
