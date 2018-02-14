Feb. 14 Olympics recap: Mikaela Shiffrin's debut, women's hockey showdown

Mikaela Shiffrin of USA wins the gold medal during the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Day five of the PyeongChang Olympics featured alpine skiing, hockey and figure skating. Here's what you might have missed from Wednesday.

Mikaela Shiffrin debut

After multiple delays due to dangerous wind conditions, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her 2018 Winter Olympics debut - and she didn't disappoint! The 22-year-old won the gold medal for Team USA in the giant slalom competition finishing with a total of 2:20.02. However, her PyeongChang journey is far from over. Shiffrin is expected to compete in all five individual Alpine events and win up to three gold medals.

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Women's Giant Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 15, 2018. (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO, This content is subject to copyright.)



Women’s hockey

Long-time rivals U.S. and Canada faced off in women’s ice hockey. Canada won the first showdown by defeating the U.S team 2-1, securing the top spot in the semifinals with the victory. Kendall Coyne scored the only American goal for Team USA.



Pairs figure skating

Married figure skating couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim suffered a tough defeat in the finals of pairs' figure skating, coming in 15th out of 16. After the performance, Scimeca-Knierim broke down in tears, saying shootings at a Florida school left her "emotionally drained."

"We are so privileged and lucky to be doing what we are doing," she said, "and it's so sad that 17 people died in the United States. I told Chris today he'd need to be so much stronger than me."

USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and USA's Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JUNG YEON-JE, This content is subject to copyright.)

Despite their disappointing performance, the pair still made history as the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition.



Men’s snowboard cross

Americans Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff were able to make it to the snowboard cross final six against Spain, France and two snowboarders from Australia. Unfortunately, in the last run for gold, both U.S. athletes fell early into the course missing the chance to medal.



Men’s hockey

The U.S. men's team suffered a 3-2 loss to Slovenia in preliminary play. They'll be back tomorrow night to take on Slovakia.



USA's Troy Terry controls the puck during the final period of the men's preliminary round ice hockey match between the United States and Slovenia (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA