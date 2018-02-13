Feb. 13 Olympic recap: Team USA earns 100th medal

It's been a landmark day for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Here's what you might have missed from Tuesday's action.
Shaun White wins Team USA's 100th Winter Olympic gold
Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.
The American threw down a spectacular final run in men's halfpipe to slip by Japan's Ayumu Hirano. White's score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo's 95.25.
The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics, and White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Games.
Team USA has won all four snowboarding events so far in PyeongChang.
Australia's Scotty James took bronze.
Knierims qualify for finals after short program figure skating
Married couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim qualified by a small margin for the next round of pairs' figure skating during the short program skate event.
The duo came in 14th place after suffering a few slips and slides. The top 16 pairs move on to the free skate event.
They're the only pair from the U.S. to compete in this event.
Mikaela Shiffrin's PyeongChang debut delayed (again)
Stop us if you've heard this one...American skier Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer before getting to compete in PyeongChang.
Blustery conditions forced officials to postpone the women’s slalom until Friday. It’s the second time Shiffrin’s first race at the 2018 Olympics has been delayed after the giant slalom was pushed back Monday because of high winds. The giant slalom now is scheduled for Thursday.
If the schedule holds up Shiffrin, the defending slalom champion, is looking at racing three days in a row: the giant slalom Thursday, the slalom Friday and the Super-G on Saturday. While that’s no different from a World Cup event, those races would be quickly followed by the downhill (Feb. 21) and the combined (Feb. 23).
Women’s Luge finals
Erin Hamlin, the flag bearer for Team USA, placed 6th in the finals for women's luge. Natalie Geisenberger of Germany won gold, Dajana Eitberger, also of Germany, won silver and Alex Gough of Canada won bronze.
Men’s 1500m speed skating
The Dutch continue to clean up in speed skating. The gold medal went to Kjeld Nuis of The Netherlands, Patrick Roest, also of the Netherlands, won silver, and Min-Seok Kim of United Korea won the bronze. Americans Joey Mantia came in 8th place, Brian Hansen came in 15th place and Shani Davis finished 19th.
