Olympic biathlon postponed due to winds

US fans brave the wind as the start of the Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom was delayed due to weather conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 14, 2018. (Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images)

The Olympic women's individual biathlon has been postponed due to strong winds hitting the Alpensia Biathlon Center.

Forecasts are predicting gusts of more than 15 mph Wednesday night, making it difficult for competitors to shoot their rifles.

The event has been moved to Thursday, starting ahead of the men's individual biathlon.

Wind has been a problem throughout the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. The women's slalom was also canceled Wednesday and spectators were asked to evacuate the Olympic Park in the coastal city of Gangneung because it was so gusty. The men's downhill and women's giant slalom have also had to be postponed.

Officials were asking spectators to evacuate the Olympic Park and take shelter indoors because of strong winds.

An announcement in Korean and English advised fans to go inside for safety Wednesday afternoon as workers disassembled tents around the park.

Winds were blowing steadily around 23 mph (37 kph) with stiffer gusts rattling and shaking the giant tent anchored with metal beams in Gangneung.

A media work tent was closed because of the gusting winds ahead of a women's hockey game between Japan and Korea.

