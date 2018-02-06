UTSA's Marcus Davenport invited to NFL Combine

UTSA Roadrunners defensive end Marcus Davenport celebrates with a teammate during a game at the Alamodome. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport has been having a great postseason.

On Tuesday, he was officially invited to the NFL Combine, where the best college football players in the world showcase their skills to NFL teams, hoping to up their draft stock.

Davenport, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, is projected to be an early to mid-first round pick. So an impressive showing at the Combine would only serve to solidify his status as opposed to helping him make a big leap up the board. It would help keep him from slipping into the bottom of the first round or even into the second round.

He’s generally regarded as one of the two or three best defensive ends available in this year’s draft.

Davenport was named first-team all-conference and Conference USA Player of the Year this year.

In last week’s Senior Bowl, he sacked Heisman Trophy-winner Baker Mayfield and even scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Davenport was recruited by major college programs coming out of Stevens High School but was so impressed by UTSA on his recruiting visit that he decided to sign with the young program.

His decision doesn’t appear to have hindered his pro prospects, especially after an impressive showing at this year’s Senior Bowl proved that he can hang with the best players coming out of the big schools.

