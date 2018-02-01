KENS
Super Bowl Eats: Jeff Brady's pretzel bites and queso dip

Jeff Brady shows us how to make a delicious pretzel and cheese snack sure to satisfy your appetite during Sunday's Super Bowl party.

Jeff Brady , KENS 12:54 AM. CST February 02, 2018

If you’re looking for something tasty to satisfy your hunger on Super Bowl Sunday, our anchors are here to help out with their own special culinary creations.

Here, we feature Jeff Brady’s recipe for pretzels and queso dip.

Bill Taylor, Joe Reinagel, and Deborah Knapp were certainly all impressed as the cheese dip featured Jimmy Dean sausages.

Deborah Knapp finishes off the week of delightful dishes on Friday night, when the best concoction will be declared the winner.

