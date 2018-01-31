Looking back at past Super Bowl halftime shows

Singer Katy Perry performs with dancers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fans are clamoring to know what Justin Timberlake has in store for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show.

It will be the third time that Timberlake has performed at a halftime show - the most of any individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowl XXXV with *NSYNC and Super Bowl XXXVIII with Janet Jackson.

Rumors are swirling about what Sunday's show will feature....

Will *NSYNC make an appearance?

Will Timberlake's friend Chris Stapleton join in a medley?

Will Janet Jackson be welcomed back?

We'll find out on Sunday.

