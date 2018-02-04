Halftime show honors Prince, includes local students

MINNEAPOLIS - The Super Bowl Halftime Show had Minnesotans brimming with pride.
First Justin Timberlake incorporated the University of Minnesota marching band, responding to their campaign to be included in the big show back in November.
We can finally say it out loud... WE MARCHED WITH JT! #UMNmarchwithJT #SBLII #SB52 #PepsiHalftime #BoldNorth pic.twitter.com/sY50aXGOjE— UMN Marching Band (@UMNmarch) February 5, 2018
The local Academy of Holy Angels dance team also got to join JT on the field.
And then, the part of the show that everyone had been waiting for: The Prince tribute.
Prince! #PepsiHalftime #SB52 pic.twitter.com/SKggsyfFRk— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 5, 2018
Timberlake played "I Would Die 4 U" on a grand piano with a giant Prince video projected behind him (not a hologram).
But the moment that gave chills across the country was an aerial image of Minneapolis, lit up in purple.
WOOOOOWWWW!! #HalftimeShow #SB52 #Prince #Minneapolis #chills pic.twitter.com/jur2vyEo52— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 5, 2018
