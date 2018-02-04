Halftime show honors Prince, includes local students

The moment the entire nation got chills: This aerial image of the city of Minneapolis lit up in purple. (Photo: NBC)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Super Bowl Halftime Show had Minnesotans brimming with pride.

First Justin Timberlake incorporated the University of Minnesota marching band, responding to their campaign to be included in the big show back in November.

The local Academy of Holy Angels dance team also got to join JT on the field.

And then, the part of the show that everyone had been waiting for: The Prince tribute.

Timberlake played "I Would Die 4 U" on a grand piano with a giant Prince video projected behind him (not a hologram).

But the moment that gave chills across the country was an aerial image of Minneapolis, lit up in purple.

© 2018 KARE-TV