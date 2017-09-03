Report: Packers trade OLB Jayrone Elliott to Cowboys

USA Today Sports

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson is wheeling and dealing as he attempts to finalize his Week 1 roster.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Packers traded veteran outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday: Archer reports the Packers are getting back a conditional seventh-round pick in next year’s draft, meaning Elliott will need to meet certain thresholds – usually tied to playing time – for Green Bay to get the pick.

The Cowboys traded for Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, according to a source. Attempting... https://t.co/fl9wjrF3ir — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 3, 2017

Elliott’s roster spot in Green Bay is going to rookie Chris Odom, who was claimed by the Packers off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Packers will also be adding veteran Ahmad Brooks in the coming days.

The surprising trade with Dallas ends an offseason full of twists and turns for Elliott, who tested free agency – and received an offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers – before re-signing in Green Bay on a one-year deal.

A former undrafted free agent, Elliott played in 38 games over three years with the Packers. He tallied 40 tackles and four sacks.

© 2017 WFAA-TV