Promise kept: Boy who caught pass from Dak going to his first Cowboys game

Kyler Mitchell and his stepfather, Stan Potts, before Saturday's Dallas Cowboys preseason game in Los Angeles. Photo: Stan Potts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Kyler Mitchell’s training camp sign is the gift that keeps on giving.

During the first week of camp, he scored himself the chance of a lifetime -- catching a 25-yard pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

But his sign, which he stayed up until 2 a.m. making the day before he went to see his favorite team in action, said that if he caught the pass from Dak, his stepfather would take him to his first Cowboys game.

That promise was officially kept Saturday.

Kyler and his stepfather, Stanley Potts, sat in section 22H, Row 10 of the Los Angeles Coliseum -- right behind the Dallas Cowboys bench -- for the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, the two brought another sign, this time thanking Dak.

Kyler Mitchell, the boy who caught a pass from @dak at camp a couple weeks ago, got to go to his first game as promised last night pic.twitter.com/rSv9IRFMQD — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) August 13, 2017

“Dak Prescott, thank you for allowing me to catch a 25-yard pass from you,” the sign read. “I wouldn’t be here attending my first Dallas Cowboys game if it wasn’t for your help. You are the best!”

Potts said Dak saw their sign and gave them a wink and a thumbs-up.

"We were happy that our hard work wasn't in vain and that he saw the sign," Potts wrote in a Facebook message.

Potts said honoring the promise was just about being a good father figure to his stepson.

“I know first hand what it is like growing up with my father,” he said. “So Kyler’s happiness and wellbeing is my sole priority and I’ll do anything I can do to keep him motivated and in high spirits.”

Potts talked to WFAA’s Mike Leslie before the start of Saturday’s game, and said the real thanks goes to Prescott and his willingness to make a young fan’s day.

“It really made me feel like there are some good people out there,” he said. “And they’re not just players. They’re people, and they want to do stuff for the fans.

“I’m so happy that he took the time to honor his sign and throw a catchable pass.”

