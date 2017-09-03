Baylor and Texas A&M swallow tough losses on opening weekend

Photos courtesy USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

The Texas Longhorns losing to Maryland at home in head coach Tom Hermann's first game looked bad and tough to spin afterward.

That loss is completely forgettable compared to the way that the Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies lost their games on opening weekend of the college football season.

On Saturday night, Baylor lost to Liberty University, a lower division school that plays in the FCS. It's likely that Baylor paid Liberty to come to Waco to play them as is the standard when Power 5 schools play lower division opponents. So Baylor didn't just lose, they paid for it.

Add on top of that the fact that Liberty University's athletic director, Ian McCaw, resigned from Baylor following the sexual assault scandal and it becomes even more insulting.

But then there are the Aggies, who never met a lead they couldn't blow. Ask any fan of the fightin' farmers, this is becoming an all-too-familiar sight.

It doesn't mean it hurts any less, though.

On Sunday night against the UCLA Bruins, the Aggies, already rocked in East Texas by Hurricane Harvey, were up by 28 at the half and 44-17 going into the 4th quarter before the UCLA Bruins came all the way back to win 45-44.

The slow crumble is more familiar to fans of any team in any sport. You try to tell yourself that everything's ok before you develop that blank stare of horror that you can't shake before you put your hands on your head at the end of the game and let the "surrender cobra" take over.

So which do you think is worse? Losing to a team that should've been such an easy victory that you had to pay them to play you or blowing such a big lead that you were sure you were going to win only to walk away on the losing side?

