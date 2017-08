Kawhi Leonard made his first visit to the Great Wall of China. Photo courtesy San Antonio Spurs (Photo: Custom)

Kawhi Leonard is visiting China for the first time and on Saturday, he visited the Great Wall.

In an interview he gave the day before, Kawhi said he was looking forward to the trip and is already looking forward to coming back with his family.

Watch as Kawhi takes in one of the wonders of the world:

