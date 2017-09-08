Tickets for Spurs home games on sale now

Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, scoring on a drive against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the 2016 Western Conference semifinals, turns 40 on July 28. (Photo: Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to dust off your silver and black because the Spurs are back in action.

The team tweeted on Friday that tickets for their 41 home games are on sale now.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster from the first game on Oct. 2 against the Sacramento Kings to April 11, 2018, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Join us at our house this season.



Tickets for all 41 home games are on sale now » https://t.co/9qc43wVz8n pic.twitter.com/UwGYpl7LqW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 8, 2017

