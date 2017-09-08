KENS
Close

Tickets for Spurs home games on sale now

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 12:05 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to dust off your silver and black because the Spurs are back in action.

The team tweeted on Friday that tickets for their 41 home games are on sale now.

RELATED | Breaking down the Spurs' 2017-2018 schedule

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster from the first game on Oct. 2 against the Sacramento Kings to April 11, 2018, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories