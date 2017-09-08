Tickets for Spurs home games on sale now

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to dust off your silver and black because the Spurs are back in action.
The team tweeted on Friday that tickets for their 41 home games are on sale now.
RELATED | Breaking down the Spurs' 2017-2018 schedule
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster from the first game on Oct. 2 against the Sacramento Kings to April 11, 2018, against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Join us at our house this season.— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 8, 2017
Tickets for all 41 home games are on sale now » https://t.co/9qc43wVz8n pic.twitter.com/UwGYpl7LqW
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs