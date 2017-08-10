KENS
Spurs will host T-Wolves in season opener Oct. 18

Javi Perez, KENS 5:14 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

The San Antonio Spurs will open the season at home against Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA announced the league's opening week schedule in a release on Thursday.

The game will be played on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN as well as Fox Sports Southwest.

The NBA also released their Christmas Day scheduled and the Spurs won't play on Christmas this year.

