Spurs will host T-Wolves in season opener Oct. 18

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket in a home game at the AT&T Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo by Antonio Morano/Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

The San Antonio Spurs will open the season at home against Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA announced the league's opening week schedule in a release on Thursday.

The game will be played on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN as well as Fox Sports Southwest.

The NBA also released their Christmas Day scheduled and the Spurs won't play on Christmas this year.

