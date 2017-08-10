Spurs will host T-Wolves in season opener Oct. 18

The San Antonio Spurs will open the season at home against Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA announced the league's opening week schedule in a release on Thursday.
The game will be played on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN as well as Fox Sports Southwest.
The NBA also released their Christmas Day scheduled and the Spurs won't play on Christmas this year.
