Spurs unveil new Nike and 'Icon' edition jerseys

The Spurs unveiled new Nike Association and "Icon" edition jerseys. (Photo: Spurs Sports and Entertainment, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs unveiled new team jerseys for the 2017-2018 NBA season. The new look features "Nike Association Edition" and "Icon Edition" uniforms.

"The classic white Association Edition and black Icon Edition jersey designs maintain San Antonio’s traditional look, featuring the team name centered by the iconic Spurs logo arched across the chest, with the player numbers just below and the Nike Swoosh on the right breast.

The uniforms include contrasting side panels with silver and white trim on the jersey tops and accompanying shorts," Spurs Sports and Entertainment said in a media release.

RELATED: Spurs tease new uniform with throwback video

In a video posted to Facebook, the Spurs teased the reveal with a throwback to old looks.

The Spurs said the Icon Edition uniforms will be debuted during the Spurs preseason game at Sacramento on Oct. 2, and the Association Edition jerseys will debut during the Spurs vs. Kings game at home on Oct. 6.

However, it seems this isn't the season's last jersey reveal.

"Two additional uniforms representing the San Antonio community and the athlete’s mindset will be revealed at a later date," Spurs Sports and Entertainment said.

Fans can enter to win one of these jerseys on Facebook.

The new styles will also be available to buy at the AT&T Center and online beginning Sept. 29.

Fans attending the Spurs preseason games at the AT&T Center on Oct. 6, 8 and 10 can also purchase new jerseys at the expanded fan shop on the Plaza Level or at the satellite Fan Shop on the south side of the H-E-B Fan Zone Level.

© 2017 KENS-TV