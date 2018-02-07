Spurs start Rodeo Road Trip with historic 129-81 blowout win in Phoenix

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili reacts on the court in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Photo by Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

Around the second quarter, you knew that this wasn't just going to be a typical Spurs win.

A combination of outstanding defense and terrible Phoenix Suns offense had the Spurs up 69-31 and the Silver and Black kept pouring it on in the second half.

The Spurs officially doubled up the Suns early in the 4th quarter, going up 100-50 and eventually won 129-81.

The 48-point margin of victory is the third-largest win margin in team history.

What was typical about this Spurs victory was how well the team shared the ball in getting everyone involved. Five Spurs finished in double figures with LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way with 23, adding another 13 rebounds as well. Patty Mills (18), Danny Green (17), Dejounte Murray (14), and Tony Parker (13) also finished in double figures.

The only downside of the game was an ankle injury that Dejounte Murray suffered in the first half.

While driving into the paint and going for a layup, Murray rolled his ankle on the way to the hoop. He was fouled and took the two free throws but immediately went to the locker room to be evaluated.

Murray didn't return to the game and the Spurs will likely update his status on Thursday.

The next game on the annual Rodeo Road Trip isn't until Saturday night when the Spurs visit the Golden State Warriors in a nationally-televised game on ABC.

