Spurs, players pay tribute to former teammate Butler

After learning about the passing of their former teammate, Rasual Butler, the San Antonio Spurs and several NBA players took to Twitter to express their condolences and remember the 15-year NBA veteran.
The Spurs released a statement on Twitter, saying "We've lost two special people in Leah LaBelle and Rasual Butler."
"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences are with their families and friends," the tweet continues. "Rasual was a wonderful man, friend and teammate. His positive attitude, his professionalism and his warm smile made Rasual a joy to be around. All of us will miss Rasual and Leah a great deal.
"Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife," Spurs forward Lamarcus Aldridge tweeted.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed!"
Danny Green said he was "still in shock" on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.
I’m hurt man, still in shock, I don’t believe it...not you, you were too good man...feels like I just seen you like yesterday, the both of you...even tho we were teammates for a short period, we bonded like brothers...had an energy that was unmatched, we will miss you good brova, you and Leah both #RIP @rasualbutler8 @leahlabelle prayers up to your families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
"Very sad day for the
#NBAFamily," Spurs center Pau Gasol tweeted.
My deepest condolences to Rasual and his wife’s families in such a painful moment.
#RIPRasualButler."
Former Spur Matt Bonner tweeted that the news of their death was "just shockingly sad."
Butler and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:30 a.m., an SUV carrying two people was traveling down the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard when it lost control, hit three parking meters and a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall.
Butler was 38 years old. The former NBA player entered the league in 2002 as a member of the Miami Heat. He joined the Spurs at the start of the 2015 season, and played on the 2015-16 team that finished a franchise-best 67-15 in Tim Duncan's last campaign with the Silver and Black. The Spurs waived Butler in March 2016, after which Butler retired from the league.
Other former teammates conveyed their sadness at the news over Twitter, including his former Washington Wizards teammate Paul Pierce.
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs