Spurs, players pay tribute to former teammate Butler

After learning about the passing of their former teammate, Rasual Butler, the San Antonio Spurs and several NBA players took to Twitter to express their condolences and remember the 15-year NBA veteran.

The Spurs released a statement on Twitter, saying "We've lost two special people in Leah LaBelle and Rasual Butler."

"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences are with their families and friends," the tweet continues. "Rasual was a wonderful man, friend and teammate. His positive attitude, his professionalism and his warm smile made Rasual a joy to be around. All of us will miss Rasual and Leah a great deal.

"Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife," Spurs forward Lamarcus Aldridge tweeted.

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed! — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 31, 2018

Danny Green said he was "still in shock" on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

"Very sad day for the # NBAFamily," Spurs center Pau Gasol tweeted.

Very sad day for the #NBAFamily. My deepest condolences to Rasual and his wife’s families in such a painful moment. #RIPRasualButler pic.twitter.com/PUmTQUFwbF — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 31, 2018

Former Spur Matt Bonner tweeted that the news of their death was "just shockingly sad."

Rest In Peace Rasual Butler and his wife Leah... just shockingly sad

Butler and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:30 a.m., an SUV carrying two people was traveling down the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard when it lost control, hit three parking meters and a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Butler was 38 years old. The former NBA player entered the league in 2002 as a member of the Miami Heat. He joined the Spurs at the start of the 2015 season, and played on the 2015-16 team that finished a franchise-best 67-15 in Tim Duncan's last campaign with the Silver and Black. The Spurs waived Butler in March 2016, after which Butler retired from the league.

Other former teammates conveyed their sadness at the news over Twitter, including his former Washington Wizards teammate Paul Pierce.

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

Lost for words this morning 💔 R.I.P. praying for your family’s and loves ones 🙏🏾 @RasualButler45… https://t.co/RuzjYR66mN — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) January 31, 2018

Rip to the homie Rasual Butler & his wife!! Condolences to the butler family & friends. Damn Bro 🙏🏽😪 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 31, 2018

Omg..... RIP Rasual Butler :(( terrible News 😢 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

Awful to hear the news about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. I got to know Rasual a little over the years and he was a great kid. I always respected his approach to the game and he had a nice, long career because of it. Thoughts go out to their family. RIP — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 31, 2018

