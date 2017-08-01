Spurs hosting first-annual custom sneaker event in September

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 14: A detail photo of the shoes of Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs as he faces the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on December 14, 2014, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – If you love the San Antonio Spurs and love a pair of custom kicks, you’ll definitely want to be a part of the Spurs first-annual Spurs Sneaker Jam.

On Sept. 10, the AT&T Center will be packed with vendors from all across Texas showcasing the best, most up-to-date, custom sneakers, shoes, apparel and more.

Everyone in attendance will receive a game ticket to the Spurs vs. Orlando Magic matchup on Oct. 10 at the AT&T Center. There will also be opportunities to win several raffle items throughout the event.

Spurs Sneaker Jam Facebook Event (Photo: Kolin Goff, Spurs Sneaker Jam Facebook, KENS)

Tickets for the event start at $15 and the first 200 people to purchase tickets have a chance to receive a Courtside Experience Pass.

For tickets, visit spursgroups.com/sneakerjam17. If you’re interested in being a vendor at this event, you can contact Norm Dawson at n2tha0@hotmail.com or by text 210-834-7138.

