SPURS GAME BLOG: Spurs looking to improve home record vs. Nuggets

As the San Antonio Spurs continue to deal with injuries as Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday’s game, the Silver and Black are looking to get a winning streak going.

The Spurs haven’t won three straight since a stretch at the end of December when they beat the Kings, Nets, and Knicks. Since then, the Spurs are 8-8.

But they have won three of their last four and they’re hoping that this home stretch can launch them into better play and an improved record heading into their rodeo road trip starting February 7.

They’ve got the Denver Nuggets tonight at the AT&T Center.

