SPURS GAME BLOG: Rockets use hot start to put down Spurs

Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden's three-point attempt from behind in the final seconds of Game 5 of the San Antonio Spurs' playoff series against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center. Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

There should be a lot to talk about going into Thursday’s national TV matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

James Harden is having an MVP season and coming off the NBA’s first ever 60-point triple-double he’ll be facing the Spurs for the first time since the Silver and Black eliminated the Rockets in last year’s playoffs.

The Spurs are looking for a statement victory to prove that they’re still a team to be reckoned with even without Kawhi Leonard.

But the death of former Spur Rasual Butler still weighs heavily with many on San Antonio’s roster. Many Spurs have paid tribute to their former teammate since the news broke and the team is expected to pay tribute to Butler tonight.

But the games must go on.

