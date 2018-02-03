SPURS GAME BLOG: Spurs drop homestand finale vs. Jazz 120-111

Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a layup against the Utah Jazz during a game at the AT&T Center on February 3, 2018. Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

Before the San Antonio Spurs head out on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, they still need to close out their five-game homestand.

The Silver and Black host the Utah Jazz tonight on KENS 5 as they look to get back on the winning track following Thursday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs will once again be without Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard while Donovan Mitchell was a late scratch for the Jazz as he’s got flu-like symptoms.

Follow along on Twitter for live updates and analysis from the KENS 5 Spurs team of Javi Perez, David Flores, Joe Reinagel, and Vinnie Vinzetta.

