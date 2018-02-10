SPURS GAME BLOG: Short-handed Spurs take Rodeo Road Trip to Golden State

LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs drives for two against Zaza Pachulia of the Golden State Warriors at the AT&T Center on November 2, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

So technically the San Antonio Spurs are perpetually in a state of being short-handed. It’s a given until further notice that Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard are out, likely until after the All-Star break.

But tonight in their Rodeo Road Trip stop in Golden State, they’ll also be without their two top point guards: Dejounte Murray (ankle injury) and Tony Parker (back tightness).

So we’ll see how the Spurs play in what will easily be their toughest game of this year’s Rodeo Road Trip.

Follow along on Twitter for live updates and analysis from the KENS 5 Spurs team of Javi Perez, David Flores, Vinnie Vinzetta, and Joe Reinagel.

(For mobile users, click here.)

A Twitter List by JaviPerezKENS5

© 2018 KENS-TV