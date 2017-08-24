KENS
Manu signs two-year, $5 mil. deal with Spurs, reports say

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 5:09 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

Manu Ginobili signed a two-year, $5 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, The Vertical reported Thursday.

Shams Charania tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

 
This comes after it was unclear whether Ginobili would return following the Spurs' last playoff run.

