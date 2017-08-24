Manu signs two-year, $5 mil. deal with Spurs, reports say

Manu Ginobili, listening to instructions from coach Gregg Popovich in a game last season, was 25 when he reported to his first training camp with the Spurs in 2002. (Photo: Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com, KENS)

Manu Ginobili signed a two-year, $5 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, The Vertical reported Thursday.

Shams Charania tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

This comes after it was unclear whether Ginobili would return following the Spurs' last playoff run.

