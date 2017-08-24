Manu signs two-year, $5 mil. deal with Spurs, reports say

Manu Ginobili signed a two-year, $5 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, The Vertical reported Thursday.
Shams Charania tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.
Manu Ginobili has signed a two-year, $5 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell The Vertical.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2017
This comes after it was unclear whether Ginobili would return following the Spurs' last playoff run.
