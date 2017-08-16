Kyrie Irving says he would commit to Spurs if traded, report says

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Point Guard Kyrie Irving would be willing to sign a contract extension if he were to be traded to the Spurs, according to an ESPN report.
Irving mentioned the Spurs as his top choice in a trade scenario in another report last month.
However, the Cavs fear of losing NBA legend LeBron James could play a significant role in Irving's future, according to the report.
And according to the report, no player on San Antonio’s roster interests the Cavs.
The Spurs have interest in Irving, league sources say, and Irving’s willingness to commit to an extension with the Spurs makes for legitimate win-now deal possibilities for Cleveland.
Without James beyond next season, though, the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Danny Green hold no appeal.
Irving will make about $18.8 million this upcoming season with a raise to more than $20 million the following season and then a little more than $21 million in the final year of his deal.
