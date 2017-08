Michael Jordan deemed Kawhi Leonard the 'best in the game' when asked about the Spurs star at his summer camp on Tuesday.

MJ was asked if ‘Kawhi could score on Kawhi’.

See the G.O.A.T.’s answer below.

A San Antonio boy also won a shooting contest at the same camp.

RELATED | S.A. kid represents Kawhi, wins competition at Michael Jordan camp

© 2017 KENS-TV