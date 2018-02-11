COMMENTARY: Spurs are comfortable under the radar

Manu Ginobili scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and dished out three assists in the Spurs' 120-111 loss to the Jazz on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. (Photo: (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com), KENS)

Ever have funny feeling about something? That ‘thing’ you just can’t get out of your system? That NBA funny feeling, for example? I’ve this funny feeling, that despite the injury trouble, that the Spurs are lurking as we move our way toward the postseason.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listened to NBA analysts and experts that we are counting down to the inevitable. I'm not even talking about the Finals. This is about the Western Conference Finals. Everybody with an NBA credential is predicting the eventual showdown of the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in the Conference Finals. Its certainly not out of the realm of possibility. But I can’t help but think the Spurs, as always, are loving that prediction. Go ahead, let them talk. Let the so-called ‘experts’ put James Harden against Stephen Curry for that date for the ultimate basketball prize.

Now I will say this about the ‘experts’. They are right down the middle when they talk about the job Coach Pop has done with his team considering the number of injuries this season. I recall Manu talking about this very point a handful of games ago. The fact that this team has basically had no Kawhi Leonard for the season, weeks now without Rudy Gay, numerous other injuries and missed time along the way- all that to still sit in third in the West standings is nothing short of remarkable.

I’m not one to over-analyze or overreact to one game, but Saturday night at Golden State is an example of where the Spurs are without being where they should be. Their lineup without a top-five player in the league (Leonard), and roving rotations that would give any basketball fan a headache, is still in the top third of the NBA, easily. And keeping in mind that every game is a new chapter of the season, just consider the success thus far, and what it might eventually be if the team gets healthy. Pop should win Coach Of The Year, just because. Just because he’s coaching greatness defined.

I can already tell the argument against the Spurs if, and when, they do get healthy. Everybody will say they don’t have time to get up to speed together for the post season. LaMarcus Aldridge is having an All-Star season, and how will he react, and share points with Kawhi? Well, I’ll remind you of something. Ever heard of the ‘Spurs way’? It kind of works. Just ask every other team in the league. If San Antonio proves healthy after the All Star break, just pay some extra attention. It won’t take as long as you might think to find the flow, to get things figured out. I know the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will be watching. They’ll be concerned about, in fact.

