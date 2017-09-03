Aldridge pledges $100K for Harvey relief, other Spurs chip in

LaMarcus Aldridge gets a high five coming off the court during a San Antonio Spurs road game. Photo courtesy Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Inspired by the story of former San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons being saved by Trae Tha Truth, LaMarcus Aldridge has pledged $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief to keep the rapper's mission of helping people in Houston continue.

Aldridge posted his pledge on Twitter on Saturday and Trae The Truth was quick to thank the Spurs big man for his donation.

I see @TRAEABN out there helping in Houston and doing it hands on. So I'm going to give $100k to help you keep going. — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) September 2, 2017

aldridge_121 Thank You Bro!!! I Know Texas Appreciates This As Much As I Do.... Forever Wit… https://t.co/mFq9MU5Osn — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) September 2, 2017

Aldridge isn't the only one getting in on helping victims of Harvey. Earlier this week, as the San Antonio Food Bank, ramped up its drive for donations as well as helping evacuees that have come to San Antonio, Spurs including Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Patty Mills helped serve food to raise awareness that the work is far from over and isn't limited to East Texas.

The Tim Duncan Foundation and Duncan's BlackJack Speed Shop also contributed to the effort earlier this week, posting on Instagram that the two organizations loaded up on much-needed supplies at Costco to send to disaster areas and people in need.

The Tim Duncan Foundation and BlackJack Speed Shop are on our way to drop off some much needed supplies to @murillo5oh to assist in the relief efforts going on in Houston! Texas Stands United!!! @kenjokelley1 @birdmanracing A post shared by JP (@blackjackspeedshop) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

