REPORT: Cavs trade Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas package

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

As first reported by Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical, the Boston Celtics have completed a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Kyrie Irving.

The report states that the Celtics are sending an Isaiah Thomas package to Cleveland for the Cavs point guard.

Irving is owed about $20 million per year over the next three years. Thomas makes just $6 million this upcoming season before becoming a free agent.

Celtics are sending Thomas, Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell The Vertical. https://t.co/gdaT9UjVGl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

The Celtics are likely to throw in one of their many draft pick assets to make this deal work as they own seven first-round picks in the next three drafts.

This is a better deal than Kyrie's-first-choice San Antonio Spurs could offer. The Spurs don't have a wealth of picks nor do they have a point guard to trade to the Cavs that would help Cleveland right away.

This seems like a great deal for both teams and both should be happy with the outcome as long as they can agree on a few more details. The Cavs will dump about $7 million in salary, get picks for the future, will have room to re-sign Thomas after this year if LeBron James leaves, and may even convince LeBron to stay if Thomas can find a way to maintain the success the franchise had with Kyrie.

