LeBron James speaks out after Donald Trump's polarizing press conference

CLEVELAND - LeBron James isn't sticking to sports.

Moments following President Donald Trump's polarizing Tuesday press conference, in which he defended his initial response to the Charlottesville violence and insisted that members of the "alt left" deserved blame alongside the white supremacists who staged the initial demonstration, the Cleveland Cavaliers megastar took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

And after issuing a thinly veiled subtweet of sorts toward Trump on Saturday, this time, James made a direct reference to the commander-in-chief.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James' comment about statues is a reference to additional statements made by Trump, in which he seemed to defend the stated cause of the Charlottesville rally, which was a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

“This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down," Trump said. "I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

James, who publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton's presidential candidacy and Barack Obama's before that, has never been shy to dabble in politics. But now, the 4-time MVP no longer appears to be willing to hold back.

