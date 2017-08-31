Tigers deal Justin Verlander to Astros in last-minute deadline stunner

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros pulled off a last-second blockbluster deal that sent former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the first-place Astros, minutes before the 11:59 ET trade deadline Thursday evening.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports that the deal was completed, ending a day of drama that had the erstwhile Tigers franchise pitcher in and out of a deal to the Astros, who have the best record in the American League.

Verlander has up to $78 million remaining on his contract and full no-trade protection, which made a deal burdensome. But the two clubs got it done with not more than seconds to spare before Verlander would no longer be postseason-eligible for the Astros this year.

So ends the Verlander era in Detroit, which began with the right-hander winning the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year award and ended 11 years later with 183 wins, a Cy Young and MVP award in 2012, five top-5 Cy Young finishes and two trips to the World Series.

That's exactly what the Astros are hoping to get from Verlander, 34, who is making $28 million this season and in 2018-19. There is a $22 million vesting option for 2020.

Contributing: Anthony Fenech

© 2017 USATODAY.COM