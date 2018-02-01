UIL realignment shuffles area schools to new districts

The UIL released its realignment of districts for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years Thursday morning.

The district alignments determine which teams play each other for playoff spots each season. The realignment every two years makes sure that schools with similar enrollments are put together in each class level, then districts are formed to promote competitive balance and geographical proximity.

Here's a first look at some of the changes in San Antonio-area district alignments:

South San joins the North East ISD schools in the new Class 6A District 27.

San Marcos moves into Class 6A District 26 along with Steele, Judson, Smithson Valley, Clemens, East Central, New Braunfels and N.B. Canyon.

Wagner moves down to Class 5A and joins the new Division 1 District 13, which also includes the SAISD schools.

The area's newest high schools, Northside Harlan and Southwest Legacy, join Class 5A Division 1 District 14, along with Harlandale, McCollum, Southwest, Eagle Pass Winn and Laredo Martin.

Other area 5A teams are grouped in Division 2 District 14. That includes Boerne Champion, Kerrville Tivy, Alamo Heights, Kennedy and Memorial, plus a few others.

Here are the districts:

Class 6A

Class 5A Division 1

Class 5A Divison 2

This is a breaking news story. More updates as available...

