Judson standout quarterback Williams commits to Houston

Judson quarterback Julon Williams breaks off a long run in the Rockets' 65-45 win over Austin Lake Travis on September 1, 2017. Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

Judson quarterback Julon Williams, who started his senior season with a scintillating performance in the Rockets’ 65-45 win over Austin Lake Travis, has committed to the University of Houston.

Williams, a senior, announced his commitment via his Twitter account Sunday.

A four-star recruit, Williams piled up 478 of Judson’s 759 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the Rockets’ victory against defending Class 6A Division I state champ Lake Travis.

Williams, who started 13 games as a freshman and helped lead Judson to the 6A Division I state semifinals, has been heavily recruited by Power 5 schools, including Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia and Kansas State. He finished his junior season with 1,364 rushing yards, 820 passing yards and had a hand in 26 total TDs.

He's a magic man 🎩 no other way to describe this young man... @JudsonFootball in control mid way through the 3rd #TXHSFB #TXFootballDays pic.twitter.com/sMgenYRVLC — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 2, 2017

Williams is the younger brother of former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams, who completed his college career last season as the Roadrunners’ all-time leading rusher.

