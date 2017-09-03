Judson standout quarterback Williams commits to Houston

Judson quarterback Julon Williams, who started his senior season with a scintillating performance in the Rockets’ 65-45 win over Austin Lake Travis, has committed to the University of Houston.
Williams, a senior, announced his commitment via his Twitter account Sunday.
#HTownTakeover⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8yHog3mAZa— ju_ju (@Ju_williams11) September 3, 2017
A four-star recruit, Williams piled up 478 of Judson’s 759 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the Rockets’ victory against defending Class 6A Division I state champ Lake Travis.
Williams, who started 13 games as a freshman and helped lead Judson to the 6A Division I state semifinals, has been heavily recruited by Power 5 schools, including Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia and Kansas State. He finished his junior season with 1,364 rushing yards, 820 passing yards and had a hand in 26 total TDs.
He's a magic man 🎩 no other way to describe this young man... @JudsonFootball in control mid way through the 3rd #TXHSFB #TXFootballDays pic.twitter.com/sMgenYRVLC— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 2, 2017
Williams is the younger brother of former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams, who completed his college career last season as the Roadrunners’ all-time leading rusher.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs