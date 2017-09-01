KENS
HIGHLIGHTS, PHOTOS AND SCORES: Friday night football September 1, 2017

Johnson beats Brandeis 31-28, Steele beats Madison 36-3, O'Connor beats MacArthur 49-24, and Antonian beats Jefferson 42-0.

Joe Reinagel, KENS 12:08 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

The first Friday night of the 2017 high school football season didn't disappoint as there were a lot of high-profile matchups that made for an exciting evening.

The Judson Rockets played on national TV on Fox Sports Southwest beating the Lake Travis Cavaliers 65-45.

Johnson beat Brandeis 31-28, Steele beat Madison 36-3, O'Connor beat MacArthur 49-24, and Antonian shut out Jefferson 42-0.

PHOTOS O'CONNOR VS. MACARTHUR:

PHOTOS: MADISON VS. STEELE:

PHOTOS: BRANDEIS VS. JOHNSON:

Also in action on Friday, South San shut out McCollum 29-0, Somerset beat Brackenridge 41-7, and Cedar Park Vista Ridge beat Southwest 20-14.

SCOREBOARD:

