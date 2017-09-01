HIGHLIGHTS, PHOTOS AND SCORES: Friday night football September 1, 2017

An O'Connor Panthers defender tackles MacArthur Brahmas QB Tyler Vitt. The Panthers beat the Brahmas 49-24. Photo by Miguel Esparza/Special to KENS5.com (Photo: Custom)

The first Friday night of the 2017 high school football season didn't disappoint as there were a lot of high-profile matchups that made for an exciting evening.

The Judson Rockets played on national TV on Fox Sports Southwest beating the Lake Travis Cavaliers 65-45.

How do you spell "stud?" M-C-C-O-R-M-I-C-K 💪! He cannot be stopped as @JudsonFootball wrestles the lead back #TXFootballDays pic.twitter.com/Z8YFWYBgUb — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 2, 2017

Johnson beat Brandeis 31-28, Steele beat Madison 36-3, O'Connor beat MacArthur 49-24, and Antonian shut out Jefferson 42-0.

Also in action on Friday, South San shut out McCollum 29-0, Somerset beat Brackenridge 41-7, and Cedar Park Vista Ridge beat Southwest 20-14.

