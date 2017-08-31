Gucci Bowl helps kick off high school football season in San Antonio

The Churchill Chargers defeated the Clark Cougars, 48-20, in the 37th annual Gucci Bowl on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Dub Farris Stadium. Photo courtesy Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com (Photo: Custom)

Churchill got off to a fast start in the Gucci Bowl and didn't let up as they beat Clark 48-20.

Lee snuck past Taft 24-20 for a road win to start the season.

Holmes pulled away on the road to beat Sam Houston 38-22.

And Central Catholic runs away with their season opener, winning 48-14 at Kennedy.

