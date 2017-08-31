Gucci Bowl helps kick off high school football season in San Antonio

Churchill got off to a fast start in the Gucci Bowl and didn't let up as they beat Clark 48-20.
Lee snuck past Taft 24-20 for a road win to start the season.
Holmes pulled away on the road to beat Sam Houston 38-22.
And Central Catholic runs away with their season opener, winning 48-14 at Kennedy.
PHOTOS: 2017 Gucci Bowl: Churchill vs. Taft
PHOTOS: Holmes vs. Sam Houston
