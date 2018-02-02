Guadalupe River offers year-round fly fishing for trophy trout

SATTLER, TX - For most people, when you mention fly fishing, they envision a scene from the movie "A River Runs Through It.": A fisherman, standing in knee-deep water...line whipping back and forth and a fly landing softly on the water.

That's not how things go in the Guadalupe River.

"We're going to do more roll casting and mending" guide Christopher Johnson said.

Johnson, who owns the Living Waters Fly Fishing shop in Georgetown has been guiding fishing trips on the Guadalupe for a decade.

"People don't realize they don't have to drive all the way to New Mexico, Colorado places like that to hook a huge trout. We don't have very many small fish in this river," Johnson said.

That's in large part due to a great stocking program by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited chapter.

Both groups support and enforce a trophy, catch and release program. Certain sections of the river are catch and release, while others have strictly enforced size restrictions and limits.

For details on the restrictions, click here. '

Or go to the Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited website here.

Also, there is a great opportunity for you to learn more about fly fishing and the Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited chapter, which by the way is the largest Trout Unlimited chapter in the country. They are hosting "Troutfest Texas 2018" February 16 thru the 18 at Lazy L&L Campground.

© 2018 KENS-TV