Friday Night Highlights: Sept. 1 Part 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials continue to tell consumers that there is no gas shortage in Texas
-
Many San Antonio fueling stations still empty
-
Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio
-
Teacher admits to having sex with student
-
Railroad Commissioner: There's no fuel crisis in Texas
-
Confederate monument removed from Travis Park in San Antonio
-
Victoria still a 'disaster zone' after Guadalupe River floods city
-
1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Armed men stood in front of a Confederate monument in Travis Park
More Stories
-
If you really need fuel, the GasBuddy is a big helpSep. 1, 2017, 9:34 p.m.
-
The story behind this heartwarming Hurricane Harvey photoSep. 1, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Michael Dell donating $36M for Harvey reliefSep. 1, 2017, 10:08 p.m.