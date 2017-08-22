SAN ANTONIO - A 76-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a minivan on Broadway near Loop 410 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of Broadway.

The San Antonio Police Department said the woman walked out into the street, and neither the driver of the van nor the woman saw each other coming.

SAPD said Loida Recalde was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said, at this time, no charges are being pursued against the driver pending the outcome of an investigation.

