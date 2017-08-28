When can we expect the rain to diminish?

rain storm backgrounds in cloudy weather (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: MihailUlianikov)

HOUSTON - As torrential rain, catastrophic flooding and severe winds continue to hit the southeastern part of Texas, an end to Harvey seems nowhere in sight.

MONDAY:

Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common in heavier bands. Harvey is expected to move up the coast Monday around 8 p.m. and then make a second landfall on the western end of Galveston Island.

The eye of Tropical Storm Harvey is moving back into nearshore waters in the Gulf.

TUESDAY:

Come Tuesday night, Harvey will be in a position again to bring in more flooding rains. If the track holds east of southeast Houston, rain will miss the worse-flooded areas.

WEDNESDAY:

It's not until Wednesday morning that we begin to see the rain to diminish and move out of our area up to Nacogdoches.

THURSDAY:

Finally by Thursday the chance of rain goes down to 50 percent for the Houston area.

