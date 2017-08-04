VERIFY: Man who shot armadillo hit in face by ricocheting bullet?

(Getty Images) (Photo: 2010 Getty Images)

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - A station in Amarillo popped up in a feed of trending stories Thursday with a bizarre story about an armadillo.

KAMR reported a Texarkana man was wounded after he shot the armadillo in his yard and the bullet ricocheted back to hit him in the face.

They quoted Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe, saying the man was airlifted: "His wife was in the house. He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo."

Our Verify fact checkers decided to check with the Cass County Sheriff’s office ourselves to see if the story was true.

Turns out, it is true. It’s just old news. It happened in 2015.

We’re hoping the man made a full recovery. No word on what happened to the armadillo.

via GIPHY

SOURCE:

Cass County Sheriff's Department

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV