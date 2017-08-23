Wednesday night forecast 8-23-17
Tracking Harvey, the tropical depression appears to have slowed down in the Gulf of Mexico, which means that the system could be even more powerful when it makes landfall in Texas. It could be a category 1 hurricane when it reached South Texas.
KENS 11:48 PM. CDT August 23, 2017
