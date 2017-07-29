Water woes for residents on the Northeast side

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Renter stuck with bill for damage done by crooks
-
Officer-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
HIV clusters found in San Antonio
-
Destiny Bridal shuts its doors in San Antonio
-
Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day
-
Sheffield Lake woman describes being attacked by pet boa
-
Execution for S.A. killer set for July 27
-
SAPD officer holds MMA fighting title
More Stories
-
City opens cooling stations for record-breaking heatJul 28, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Heat Advisory:Temperatures could reach 108 this weekendJul 28, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Free lipstick giveaway for National Lipstick DayJul 28, 2017, 9:20 a.m.