Officials investigate stolen, broken seats at U.S. Bank Stadium

Photos taken by Zak Fick show broken seats, after fans kicked out the backs to take as a souvenir. (Photo: Zak Fick)

MINNEAPOLIS - Celebrating fans apparently didn't just do damage in Philadelphia after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII Sunday.

A video posted on social media appears to show an Eagles fan taking a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I saw three seats being kicked out," said Zak Fick. "I was just one that happened to take a photo."

Fick and his family were visiting the Twin Cities from South Dakota and had tickets for the game. Fick took photos of the busted seats and posted them on Reddit.

Fick says while he and his family are Vikings fans, he encountered nothing but great Eagles and Patriots fans during his time at the game.

"I had Eagles fans coming up to me in my Vikings jersey and saying, your team is great," he said. "Really nice.”

It wasn't until the game ended that things got a bit more destructive. Fick said he saw a couple of people kicking out seat backs and another seat in his section was ripped out completely, from the mounts.

Another seat in the row was removed altogether. (Photo: Zak Fick)

Barstool Sports posted the video, which claimed the fan had taken the seat and checked it at coat check.

This Eagles fan getting his money’s worth by ripping his chair out of the stadium in Minnesotta last night pic.twitter.com/pZsaOxmGA2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Minneapolis Police say they didn't take any reports that night about the stolen or broken seats.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said in a statement, “We are aware of the video of a fan with a stadium seat outside of our perimeter and our security team is investigating the incident. Per our standard operating procedure, damaged or missing seats will be repaired or replaced immediately."

The statement went on to say, "On a broader note, U.S. Bank Stadium was once again spectacular, this time on an international stage in front of more than 100 million people."

Fick wants people to know he doesn't want to just point out the bad. There were some Eagles fans sitting in his row that surprised him in another way, he said.

"They thought ahead enough to grab a garbage bag. All of the sudden I saw them bending over after the game and picking up trash. I thought that was pretty cool," he said.

Fick said he heard seats were being broken in other sections but a spokeswoman with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority tells KARE 11, it was only aware of those three seats and downplayed its significance.

"It's like coming to my house and breaking all the china," Fick said. "It was not everyone but the ones that did break seats ... c’mon."

