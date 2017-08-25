KENS
Close

USGS confirms 3.1 earthquake in Irving

WFAA 7:35 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

The USGS has confirmed to WFAA that a 3.1-magnitude earthquake hit Irving Friday morning.

The USGS says this earthquake, which hit near the intersection of West Irving Boulevard and N. O'Connor Road, is similar to the quakes experienced in 2015 in the  same region.

Several viewers told us they felt the quake in Irving and Dallas just before 7 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories