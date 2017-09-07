Two officers shot in Sacramento same day slain deputy laid to rest

As law enforcement from across the nation laid to rest a Sacramento County deputy, the victim of a recent deadly shooting, two Sacramento police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

As law enforcement from across the nation laid to rest a Sacramento County deputy, the victim of a recent deadly shooting, two Sacramento police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday.

As thousands gathered to pay their respects to slain Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Robert French, reports of another shooting sent Sacramento police to the intersection of 26th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.

The Thursday shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. The officers' injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

The officers were reportedly investigating a double homicide from a week ago, involving two female victims found dead on Janrick Avenue, said Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

It was during that investigation the two officers encountered the shooting suspect near 65th Street and Fruitridge Blvd., Heinlein said.

It's unclear at what point the officers contacted the suspect; however, at some point, the suspect exited his pickup truck along Franklin Blvd. near 26th Ave., Heinlein said. As the suspect did so, he opened fire on the two officers.

Gunfire was exchanged, and both officers and the suspect were struck.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly shot dead at the scene, Heinlein said.

One of the officers was reportedly shot in his body armor. It's unconfirmed where the other officer was struck by the gunfire.

3300 block 27th av:Officer involved shooting, 2 officers struck with non-life threatening injuries,susp is down - unk extent of injs #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ytimtBqrXI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as more details will be added as they become available.

